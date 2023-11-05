Motion in London Assembly against anti-Hindu crimes

PTI

London, November 4

A British-Indian London Assembly member tabled a motion this week calling on the Metropolitan Police to include the breakdown of hate crimes by religion to tackle growing instances of anti-Hindu hate. Krupesh Hirani addressed the assembly, which deals with issues affecting Londoners as part of the Mayor of London-run Greater London Authority, to highlight instances of Hinduphobia.

His motion, tabled on Thursday and agreed unanimously, called for the Met Police to work with local Hindu communities to encourage confidence in reporting hate crimes targeting Hindus. “Hinduphobia has absolutely no place in London and beyond. Sadly, there has been a worrying rise in hate crimes faced by our community over the past year,” said Hirani.“Given that Hindus are the second most likely group to face religiously motivated hate crime, but that this isn’t seen in police data, shows that the police must, first, record this better and, secondly, respond to it better. I am pleased that the London Assembly supports holding the Metropolitan Police to account so that they build the confidence held in them by our community,” he said.

Hirani referenced the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which shows that Hindus are the second most likely religion to have been victims of religiously motivated hate crime.

