Movie set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin ‘dropped’

New Mexico, April 21

New Mexico prosecutors on Thursday said they would drop involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie “Rust” in 2021.

The decision came after new evidence surfaced on the gun Baldwin was using that fired the round that killed Hutchins, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

“New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said. “We will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr Baldwin.” But they added, “This decision does not absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.” — Reuters