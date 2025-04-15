MQM founder warns of 'revived conspiracy' to incite ethnic clashes in Karachi, urges unity between Pashtuns and Mohajirs

London [UK], April 15 (ANI): MQM founder Altaf Hussain issued a serious warning during his 240th speech, streamed on TikTok, regarding what he referred to as a "revived conspiracy" intended to rekindle ethnic strife between Pashtuns and Mohajirs in Karachi.

He claimed that the present turmoil, disguised as the "Dumper Mafia," is part of a broader, planned initiative to disrupt the city by inciting inter-ethnic violence.

Hussain referenced historical events, mentioning analogous occurrences from 1964 during General Ayub Khan's administration, the 1985 riots that followed the death of student Bushra Zaidi, and the Aligarh Colony massacre in 1986.

He asserted that state-supported groups, during these instances, took advantage of ethnic divisions to throw Karachi into disorder. "Once again, the same perilous game is being enacted today," he remarked.

Calling on both Pashtun and Mohajir communities, Hussain appealed for calm and solidarity against what he called "intentional provocation." "Too many lives have already been lost between our communities," he cautioned. "We cannot permit history to repeat itself under any circumstance."

Reflecting on his attempts in 1986 to ease tensions, Hussain recalled that he had contacted veteran Pashtun leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan from jail to inform him of the ethnic conspiracy. Wali Khan subsequently visited Hussain's Nine Zero residence in Karachi, an occurrence Hussain credited with restoring peace at that time.

To avert further disorder, Hussain encouraged residents to establish multi-ethnic neighborhood committees that would include both Muhajirs and Pashtuns. He stated that such community-driven efforts would help combat criminal activities and attempts at fostering ethnic discord.

The MQM leader also voiced concerns regarding the rising number of traffic accidents in Karachi involving dumpers, tankers, and trailers, which have resulted in fatalities among innocent individuals across all demographics.

"The Sindh government bears the responsibility," Hussain declared, criticizing local authorities for their inability to implement adequate traffic laws.

He suggested creating designated routes and lanes for heavy vehicles, adhering to international road safety regulations. "In other countries, large vehicles are prohibited from using small-vehicle lanes, and strict penalties are enforced for offenders. Karachi needs to implement similar standards."

Hussain advised the citizens of Karachi against taking matters into their own hands. "If a traffic accident occurs, do not assault the driver. Instead, hand them over to the police," he recommended, stressing that justice should be pursued via legal means. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)