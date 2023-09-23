Mt Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia

Jakarta: Mt Semeru volcano in Indonesa’s East Java province erupted on Friday, spewing hot ashes. Local authorities have warned people to stay away from the area. IANS

Two killed, 2 injured in Sweden pub shooting

Stockholm: Two persons were killed and as many wounded in a shooting at a bar northwest of Stockholm, the police said on Friday. AP

Teachers protest edu reform Bill in Nepal

Kathmandu: Schools in Nepal were closed on Friday as tens of thousands of teachers protested in the capital against an education reform Bill in parliament. AP