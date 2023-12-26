Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest election from Lahore

ANI

Islamabad, December 26

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political entity of the 26/11 terror attacks mastermind and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, has fielded candidates for all national and provincial assembly constituencies across Pakistan for the upcoming general election to be held on February 8.

Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed is also going to contest the polls from National Assembly's constituency NA-127, Lahore, while PMML's central president Khalid Masood Sindhu is taking part from NA-130, against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, for various charges, was sentenced in April 2022 by a special anti-terrorism court in Lahore, to a jail term of 33 years for "financing terrorism".

In a notification dated April 8, the MHA said Hafiz Talha Saeed is a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and head of the cleric wing of the terror outfit. Talha Saeed has been "actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

The electoral symbol for the PMML is the chair.

It reported quoting the PMML spokesperson, Tabish Qayyum, that they had pitched their candidates for all National Assembly and provincial seats across the country, "We have left no seat uncontested."

