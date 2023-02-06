Muraleedharan, Lankan Prez take up Tamil issue

PTI

Colombo, February 5

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the crucial 13th Amendment and expressed his wish for success of the legislation to grant political autonomy to the minority Tamils, as per an official statement.

Muraleedharan was also apprised about the status in the country of the implementation of the 13th Amendment during his visit to the country.

“President Wickremesinghe and the Indian minister V Muraleedharan discussed the issue of implementing the 13 Amendment during their talks held yesterday. The talks had centered on the 13A and ethnic reconciliation in Sri Lanka and the Indian minister had expressed his wish for success,” the President’s office said in a statement.

The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The Sinhala majority have bitterly opposed 13A claiming it would lead to the separation of Tamil regions to form their own state.

