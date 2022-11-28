Musk supports Trump's rival

Washington, November 27
Billionaire Elon Musk said he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president.
DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s rising star.
Elon Musk says Twitter’s ban on Trump was a “grave mistake”. — Reuters
