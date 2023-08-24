 Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation : The Tribune India

  • Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

‘He wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation. Soros hates humanity’, Musk stated

Elon Musk and George Soros. File Photos



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk has said he would file a case against billionaire George Soros-owned “Open Society” foundation.

Musk spoke about a legal challenge whena X user, Michael Shellenberger, said Soros-funded NGOs had been deliberately spreading false information about increasing “hate incidents” to advocate for stricter limitations on free expression.

Shellenberger also posted a screenshot of a report written by Irish journalist Ben Scallan on how George Soros's foundation follows a censorship policy in Ireland and Scotland, which includes searches, phone and computer checks of citizens. Scallan also wrote that NGOs are raising more hate speech complaints without merit.

The Soros family’s Open Society Foundation annually earmarks around $1.5 billion (0ver Rs. 12,000 crore) to champion initiatives such as upholding human rights and advancing “democratic principles”. Soros and Musk have been at odds for six months and the Soros Fund Management had sold off its entire stake in X (Twitter) in February.

“You assume they have good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation. Soros hates humanity,” replied Musk when asked if despite good intentions, Soros faces criticism despite being a Holocaust survivor.

It was Soros-funded French NGO Sherpa Association that filed a corruption case in France in 2018 against the 36-aircraft Rafale deal with India.

Soros's foundations have been banned in several countries including Russia, Pakistan, Hungary, and the Philippines. It has also been accused of regime change in several countries including the “Orange Revolution” and the famous “Euromaidan” in Ukraine that led to the current conflict situation in the country.

