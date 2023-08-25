Musk to sue outfit owned by Soros for ‘spreading fake info’

New Delhi, August 24
Owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk has said he would file a case against the billionaire George Soros-owned “Open Society” foundation.
Musk spoke about a legal challenge when a X user Michael Shellenberger said Soros-funded NGOs had been deliberately spreading false information about increasing “hate incidents” to advocate for stricter limitations on free expression.
Shellenberger also posted a screenshot of a report written by Irish journalist Ben Scallan on how George Soros's foundation follows a censorship policy in Ireland and Scotland, which includes searches, phone and computer checks of citizens.
