Musk to sue outfit owned by Soros for ‘spreading fake info’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk has said he would file a case against the billionaire George Soros-owned “Open Society” foundation.

Musk spoke about a legal challenge when a X user Michael Shellenberger said Soros-funded NGOs had been deliberately spreading false information about increasing “hate incidents” to advocate for stricter limitations on free expression.

Shellenberger also posted a screenshot of a report written by Irish journalist Ben Scallan on how George Soros's foundation follows a censorship policy in Ireland and Scotland, which includes searches, phone and computer checks of citizens.

