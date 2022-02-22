Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary

Photos and videos on social media showed scattered small groups of people marching in Yangon and elsewhere

Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary

A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 22, 2021. Reuters file photo

AP

Bangkok, February 22

Opponents of military rule gathered Tuesday for protests in Myanmar’s cities, defying threats by the authorities to arrest anyone joining demonstrations against the army’s takeover a year ago.

The protests on Tuesday marked the anniversary of last year’s 'Five-Twos Revolution', a massive nationwide general strike against army rule just weeks after the military seized power.

Activists often call for actions—usually dubbed strikes—on significant occasions or anniversaries, and opposition activists had designated Tuesday’s protest '222222' or 'Six-Twos', derived from the digits in the date.

Photos and videos on social media showed scattered small groups of people marching in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, and elsewhere.

Because of the risks of arrest or injury, urban street protests are usually carried out by flash mobs, which can dissolve before the security forces crackdown.

Protesters in Yangon held banners with slogans such as “Gathering together again for the Six-Twos Revolution” and “Revolt in the countryside, defiance in the cities", referring to the armed resistance carried on against the odds in rural areas, and the marches and other actions in urban areas.

They also shouted anti-military chants and raised the three-finger salute of their movement, adopted from the 'The Hunger Games' movie series.

Buddhist monks in the central city of Mandalay participated in a protest while collecting alms. Young people there hung banners with anti-military slogans in public areas in the early morning hours.

The military seized power on February 1, 2021, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won the 2020 general election by a landslide and was about to begin a second term in office. Nonviolent protests were met with lethal force by the authorities, escalating the crisis into violence that now includes armed resistance in many parts of the country.

More than 1,560 civilians have been killed and thousands of others arrested by the security forces according to a detailed tally compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organization founded in 2000 to track political repression in Myanmar.

Tuesday’s strike was designed to encourage public involvement with minimal risk of confrontations with security forces, said Phaung Yoe, a leader of the Labor Alliance group and the General Strike Coordination Body.

“Today’s strike is a powerful medicine for all the young people on the ground, the militants in the jungle, and all the Civil Disobedience Movement staff. Those in the prisons also know that the people are on their side and aim to continue to overcome difficulties,” she told The Associated Press.

She urged people to bang pots and pans at 8 pm Tuesday—a form of protest based on a traditional activity to drive out evil spirits. The military announced last month that people who bang pots and pans in protest can be charged with high treason under the counter-terrorism law.

A young woman in the city of Monywa in Sagaing region in the country’s northwest was injured as she tried to escape from the security forces, said Arkuu, a leader of the Monywa People’s Strike Steering Committee. He said the woman, who was handing out leaflets with a companion, did not go to a hospital for treatment of her injuries because she feared arrest.

Security forces also cracked down on other people who were not actively protesting, according to Chindwin Yoma Media covering the northwest, It said at least 16 people in Monywa, where opposition to the military is strong, were arrested Tuesday, most of them business owners accused of supporting the resistance movement.

In Yangon, two well-known writers received prison terms Tuesday after being convicted under a section of the Penal Code that criminalises comments that “cause fear” or spread “false news.”

Thet Naung, the lawyer for writer Htin Lin Oo, said a special court in Insein Prison gave his client a three-year sentence and satirist Mg Thar Cho two years. Both were arrested on the day of the military takeover last year, he said.

Htin Lin Oo, who has also been a political activist, was charged for posting a short video on Facebook commenting on arrests carried out by the military and saying that it had broken the country’s democracy, the lawyer said.

The state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper said at least 233 people have been arrested by security forces since January 27 this year for postings on social media about the resistance movement, and face similar charges.

#myanmar coup

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Youth Congress says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'missing' as city plunges into darkness

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated