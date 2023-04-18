Myanmar pardons over 3,000 prisoners

Yangon: Myanmar’s State Administration Council pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners in an amnesty on Monday, to mark the Southeast Asian country’s traditional New Year with peace in mind and on humanitarian grounds. ians
UK gurdwara warns against fraudsters
London: A UK Sikh temple has issued warnings after fraudsters impersonating as its members reportedly tried to trick people in India by making false job and visa promises with an intent of extracting money from them. ians
Melbourne biggest Oz city, overtakes Sydney
Melbourne: Melbourne has overtaken Sydney as the biggest city of Australia, a title the latter had held on to for more than 100 years. With populations rapidly growing in Melbourne, the city limits have been expanded to include the area of Melton, as per reports. ians
