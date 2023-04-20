N Korea's 1st spy satellite ready for launch

Seoul, April 19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country had built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported on Wednesday.
During his visit to the country’s aerospace agency, Kim said having a military reconnaissance satellite is crucial for North Korea to effectively use its nuclear-capable missiles. — Agencies
