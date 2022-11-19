North Korea's missile lands in Japan waters; brazen act, says APEC

Bangkok, November 18
Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders Friday in Bangkok after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters.
UN security council must take note: US
- North Korea launched “longer-range missile” that can hit “many countries around the world”
- UN Security Council should meet and discuss North Korea missile launches, says US
The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of conflict in the region and beyond, on top of frictions between the big powers that threaten to unravel the global order.
US Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand convened an emergency meeting during the summit on the missile launch.
“This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security resolutions. It destabilises security in the region, and unnecessarily raises tensions,” Harris said.
“We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts,” she said.
North Korea is under United Nations sanctions for past weapons displays but has not faced fresh sanctions this year because US attempts were opposed by China and Russia in the Security Council.
A Thai government spokesperson said leaders also expressed concern about the missile in Friday morning’s closed-door meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
The 21-member APEC’s long-term mission is promoting closer economic ties but its summits often are sidetracked by other, more urgent issues.
“Geopolitical tensions are detracting from peace and stability and undermining the rules-based international order, which we all agree are essential,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the opening session of the meeting.
Other APEC members are Brunei, Chile, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him