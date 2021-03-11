Naidu holds talks with Gabon’s top leadership

PTI

Libreville (Gabon), May 31

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership and expressed India's readiness to work with the central African country in various sectors and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation.

Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, met Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda followed by delegation level talks.