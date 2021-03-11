Naidu holds talks with Gabon’s top leadership

Libreville (Gabon), May 31
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership and expressed India's readiness to work with the central African country in various sectors and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation.
Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, met Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda followed by delegation level talks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
Ukraine war takes toll, Indian economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter
At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Watch: Singer KK performs 'Pal' hours before he died, this is how audience grooved to 'Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal...'
Doctors say they suspected 'cardiac arrest' to be the cause ...