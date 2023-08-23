NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

Washington, August 23
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the fourth country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be India's “partner” on this mission.
India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.
“Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!” Nelson posted on X.
Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023
India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.
With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
