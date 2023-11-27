NASA tests next-gen Mars helicopter design

IANS

Washington: In a historic first, NASA has tested next-generation Mars helicopter design on both Earth and the Red Planet. On Earth, the US space agency tested a new rotor that could be used with future Mars helicopters at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, spinning at near-supersonic speeds (0.95 Mach). On the other hand, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter achieved new altitude and airspeed records on Mars in the name of experimental flight testing. “Our next-generation Mars helicopter testing has literally had the best of both worlds,” said Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity’s project manager. ians

Musicians, dancers bat for climate action

New Delhi: With 2023 poised to be the hottest year ever recorded and the UN Secretary-General himself seeing and hearing from scientists how ice loss in Antarctica is accelerating in dangerous ways, 100 plus musicians and dancers from 18 countries come together with the message in a song: the global community demands climate action for a better earth. At the forthcoming two-week UN climate summit or COP28 hosted by the UAE in Dubai, they hope to meet course correction.

