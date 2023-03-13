NASA’s SpaceX crew returns after over 5 months in space

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 returned safely to Earth on Sunday after completing the fifth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and spending 157 days in orbit
The astronauts Anna Kikina, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann and Koichi Wakata, inside a spacecraft onboard a recovery ship after landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa
