 NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid : The Tribune India

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

‘Russian President Putin cannot deny sovereign nations to make their own sovereign decisions that are not a threat to Russia’

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg poses with foreign ministers of NATO countries during the family photo at their meeting in Bucharest, Romania, on November 29, 2022. Reuters



Bucharest (Romania), November 29

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organisation.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat Ukraine as it bombards energy infrastructure.

“NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon.

The Nordic neighbours applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.

“We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said. “At the same time, the main focus now is on supporting Ukraine, ensuring that President Putin doesn’t win, but that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign nation in Europe.”

In essence, Stoltenberg repeated a vow made by NATO in Bucharest in 2008 — in the same sprawling Palace of the Parliament where the foreign ministers are meeting this week — that Ukraine, and also Georgia, would join the alliance one day.

Some officials and analysts believe this move — pressed on the NATO allies by former US President George W. Bush — was partly responsible for the war that Russia launched on Ukraine in February. Stoltenberg disagreed.

“President Putin cannot deny sovereign nations to make their own sovereign decisions that are not a threat to Russia,” he said. “I think what he’s afraid of is democracy and freedom, and that’s the main challenge for him.”  

Even so, Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon. With the Crimean Peninsula annexed, and Russian troops and pro-Moscow separatists holding parts of the south and east, it’s not clear what Ukraine’s borders would even look like. Many of NATO’s 30 allies believe the focus now must be on defeating Russia.

During the two-day meeting, Blinken will announce substantial US aid for Ukraine’s energy grid, US officials said.

Ukraine’s network has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in what US officials call a Russian campaign to weaponise the coming winter cold.

“We are all paying a price for Russia’s war against Ukraine. But the price we pay is in money,” Stoltenberg said Tuesday, “while the price Ukrainians pay is a price paid in blood.”        

The meeting in Romania — which shares NATO’s longest land border with Ukraine — is likely to see NATO make fresh pledges of nonlethal support to Ukraine: fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone-jamming devices.

Individual allies are also likely to announce fresh supplies of military equipment for Ukraine — chiefly the air defence systems that Kyiv so desperately seeks to protect its skies — but NATO, as an organisation, will not, to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

The ministers will hold a working dinner with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, they will also address ways to step up support for partners who officials have said are facing Russian pressure — Bosnia, Georgia, and Moldova. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

3
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

4
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

5
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

6
Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Punjab ex-minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal summoned

8
Nation

World's first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

9
Nation

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Jeweller told to vacate SCO co-owned by Kirron Kher

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to hold 25.1 pc stake in merged entity

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to hold 25.1 pc stake in merged entity

Deal expected to be complete by March 2024 | Tata group owns...

UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Congress promises to regularise all temp workers in MCD if voted to power

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Amritsar IED case: Ludhiana police brings gangster Yuvraj on production warrant

Amritsar IED case: Ludhiana police brings gangster Yuvraj on production warrant

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Sarpanch among 4 held for Rs 17 lakh bank robbery at Patiala's Ghanaur

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala