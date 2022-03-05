NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone

PTI

BRUSSELS, March 4

NATO allies rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were increasing support but that stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war so far limited to Russia's assault on its neighbour.

A woman with her children at the Kyiv railway station.

“We are not part of this conflict,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. "We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started nine days ago, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe’s largest nuclear plant. In a video message earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said NATO foreign ministers should not allow Putin to "turn Ukraine into Syria," in reference to the devastating Russia-backed campaign against rebel cities in that country. “Act now before it's too late,” he said in the message posted on Twitter. — Reuters