NATO’s membership pledge

Bratislava, July 7
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed that Ukraine would become a member. He said the alliance would discuss how to do it.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drummed up support for its membership bid on a tour of Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Slovakia.
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers