Nawaz seeks protective bail before return to Pak

PTI

Islamabad, October 18

Ahead of his return to Pakistan on Saturday, ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has filed two protective bail petitions in the Islamabad High Court to restrain authorities from arresting the PML-N supremo, according to a report that emerged on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old politician was convicted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicle case, which is pending before an accountability court in Islamabad. Nawaz was on bail in these cases when he left for the United Kingdom in 2019 on the grounds of seeking medical treatment. Nawaz’s legal team has sought protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfiled cases.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21.

