Nawaz seeks protective bail before return to Pak

Islamabad, October 18
Ahead of his return to Pakistan on Saturday, ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has filed two protective bail petitions in the Islamabad High Court to restrain authorities from arresting the PML-N supremo, according to a report that emerged on Wednesday.
The 73-year-old politician was convicted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicle case, which is pending before an accountability court in Islamabad. Nawaz was on bail in these cases when he left for the United Kingdom in 2019 on the grounds of seeking medical treatment. Nawaz’s legal team has sought protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfiled cases.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot
BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide
Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...
Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’
Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...
US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...