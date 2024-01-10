Nawaz Sharif gets relief in another case

PTI

Lahore, January 9

After securing swift relief from Pakistani courts in different corruption cases since his return from exile, former PM Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday got another one as the national anti-graft body — National Accountability Bureau — closed a major corruption investigation against him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. The development comes ahead of the February 8 elections.

The investigation was launched way back in 2000 over allegations of receiving millions of rupees in funds in the Sharif Trust through illegal means.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan