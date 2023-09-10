Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan in October

Islamabad, September 9
Ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK, former PM Nawaz Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan next month, according to a media report on Saturday.
Quoting sources present at a meeting in London where Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was speaking to his party workers, the Dawn newspaper reported that he “spoke about his return, but a clear date for travel has not been disclosed.”
Sharif, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019. He was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018.
