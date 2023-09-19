 Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan begging money from the world while India reached the moon : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan begging money from the world while India reached the moon

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan begging money from the world while India reached the moon

Said India had followed the economic reforms initiated by his government in 1990

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan begging money from the world while India reached the moon

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. File Photo



PTI

Lahore, September 19

Pakistan’s self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his country is begging money from the world while India has reached the moon and hosted the G20 summit, blaming the country's former generals and judges for its economic woes.

Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked double-digit inflation.

"Today Pakistan's prime minister goes country to country to beg for funds while India has reached the moon and is holding G20 meetings. Why Pakistan couldn't achieve the feats India did. Who is responsible for this here?" Sharif asked while addressing a party meeting in Lahore from London via video link on Monday evening.

The 73-year-old supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party further said that India had followed the economic reforms initiated by his government in 1990.

"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister of India, it had only a billion dollars in kitty but now India's foreign exchange reserves have risen up to $600 billion," he said and questioned where India has reached today and where Pakistan is left behind begging the world for some bucks.

In July, the IMF transferred USD 1.2 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan, part of the USD 3 billion bailout programme for nine months to support the government's efforts to stabilise the country's ailing economy.

Sharif has for the first time announced his return to the country on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.

In November 2019, Sharif, serving a seven-year jail term in AlAzizia Mills corruption case, was helped by the then army chief Gen Bajwa to leave the country on medical grounds. The PML-N says it will secure a protective bail for him before his arrival to Lahore next month. His party has planned a historic welcome on his return.

Sharif lashed out at the military and judicial establishment of 2017 whom he termed responsible for sending him home from the office of the prime minister.

"The man (Nawaz) who rid the country of power load shedding was sent home by four judges," Sharif said in his emotional speech. He added that then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and then Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General Faiz Hamid were behind his ouster.

"(Former) chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa were tools of [the former army chief and his spy chief]. Their crime is bigger than a murder offence. Giving them pardons will be an injustice to the nation. They don't deserve pardon,” Sharif said, vowing to hold them accountable.

“These ‘characters’ who unleashed economic misery on the people of Pakistan will have to face accountability,” he pledged.

Sharif also declared that his party will win in upcoming general elections.

Since some former aides to Sharif's PML-N have been appointed to the caretaker federal cabinet, and the party (PMLN) is not joining the demand to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suspects the Sharifs of cosying up to the powerful military establishment.

Some PPP leaders have accused the PML-N of becoming a ‘darling of the military' and conspiring against its former allies to gain power.  

#G20 #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

2
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

3
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

7
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

8
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

9
World

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Punjab

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Canada not looking to ‘provoke’ India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

Trudeau's comments come hours after Canada and India expelle...

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

The link between Justin Trudeau’s allegations, his political survival and ‘near-unprecedented’ rates of disapproval

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh’s last rites performed in native village; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area