Nawaz Sharif to be PM if PML-N returns to power: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI

Islamabad, July 31

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will be the next premier of the country if the party returns to power in the next General Election.

Speaking at a programme on Sunday, Shehbaz said the three-time former PM who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 2019 will return to the country in the next few weeks. The premier said his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would face the law upon his return to Pakistan adding that he was sent abroad on medical grounds on the basis of a medical report prepared on the directives of former PM Imran Khan.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif