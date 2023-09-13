Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21: Shehbaz

London, September 12
Nawaz Sharif will return to the country from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign, ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.This was announced by ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif.
Nawaz had left for London on “medical grounds” in November 2019. But he never returned to Pakistan where he was convicted of corruption and jailed.
