Nawaz Sharif’s sons get relief from arrest

Islamabad: In a major relief to ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's family, an anti-corruption court on Thursday cancelled the permanent arrest warrants against his two sons, who recently returned from the UK after a 7-year self-imposed exile. PTI
Farmers in Belgium block traffic to ports
Brussels: Farmers disrupted traffic around Europe's second biggest port of Antwerp and two other Belgian harbours Thursday during yet another demonstration to protest against what they say is excessive environmental rulemaking. AP
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business
