Nawaz Sharif’s sons get relief from arrest

Islamabad: In a major relief to ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's family, an anti-corruption court on Thursday cancelled the permanent arrest warrants against his two sons, who recently returned from the UK after a 7-year self-imposed exile. PTI

Farmers in Belgium block traffic to ports

Brussels: Farmers disrupted traffic around Europe's second biggest port of Antwerp and two other Belgian harbours Thursday during yet another demonstration to protest against what they say is excessive environmental rulemaking. AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan