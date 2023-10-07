Nawaz submits medical reports in court, seeks bail

PTI

Lahore/Islamabad, October 6

As the date of return of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif drew closer, a medical report on his health on Friday showed that he still had “some residual anginal symptoms” which would require “frequent follow-up investigations” in London and Pakistan.

Nawaz, 73, is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21 after about four years of self-imposed exile in London where he has been living since November 2019 when he went there for medical treatment.

A medical report signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, was submitted in the Lahore High Court on Friday. Mario said that he had previously followed Nawaz throughout his stay in London. The development comes ahead of Sharif’s planned return to Pakistan, which, according to Shehbaz, is on October 21.

