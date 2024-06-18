Need ships in Cuba to deter Russia: Canada

OTTAWA, June 17
The Canadian Liberal government, criticised by opposition legislators for sending a patrol ship to Havana while Russian vessels were there, on Monday said the visit was meant to send a message of deterrence to Moscow.
The Canadian navy patrol ship sailed into the harbour early on Friday, two days after the arrival of a Russian nuclear-powered submarine and a frigate. Canada and the United States said they were closely monitoring the vessels.
"The deployment... sends a very clear message that Canada has a capable and deployable military and we will not hesitate to do what is required to protect our national interest," Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters. “Canadian Armed Forces will continue to track the movements and activities of the Russian ships,” he added. “Presence is deterrence. We were present.” — Reuters
