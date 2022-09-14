Nepal backs 'One China' policy

PTI

Kathmandu, September 13

China’s top legislator and third-ranked leader in the country’s political hierarchy Li Zhanshu today held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top political leaders of Nepal during which they discussed matters of mutual interests, including bilateral trade, investment and connectivity.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress — China’s Parliament, called on Prime Minister Deuba, who is also the chief of the Nepali Congress, at the office of the Prime Minister today evening.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest, including bilateral trade, investment, connectivity, return of Nepalese students to China, resumption of passenger flights, and reopening of border ports, among others, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Chinese side appreciated Nepal for its stand on ‘One China’ policy and its commitment not to allow the Nepali territory to be used against the core interests of China,” the release said.

PM Deuba appreciated China for its continued support to Nepal’s development endeavours over the years. “Li assured the PM that China will reopen the border ports shortly after controlling Covid cases in Tibet,” the release said.