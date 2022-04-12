Nepal bars import of gold, cosmetics to save forex

KATHMANDU, April 11

Nepal is tightening imports of cars, gold and cosmetics as its foreign exchange reserves have fallen, a central bank official said on Monday, after the government suspended the Central Bank Governor and named his deputy the interim chief.

The country's foreign reserves have been hit by a slump in tourism in Asia during the pandemic, a problem that has also hit Sri Lanka, which is going through a crippling economic crisis due to a shortage of tourist revenue and other funds. "Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB, the central bank) feels the country's foreign exchange reserves are under pressure and something must be done to restrict the import of non-essential goods, without affecting the supply of essential goods," NRB deputy spokesperson Narayan Prasad Pokharel said. He said importers would be issued letters of credit to bring in 50 "luxurious goods" only with full upfront payments with the bank, declining to name all items. "We have already directed all border customs points about the new arrangements for the import of these goods," he said. — Reuters

