Nepal, China ink nine pacts during Wang Yi's Nepal visit

Kathmandu, March 26
Nepal and China signed six agreements related to various projects on Saturday.
The Foreign Ministers of Nepal and China, Narayan Khadka and Wang Yi, respectively, witnessed the signing and exchange of agreements, MoUs and documents after delegation-level talks.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the agreements is on a technical assistance scheme for the China-aided feasibility study of the cross-border railway.
Another is on economic and technical cooperation, under which China will increase its annual assistance to Nepal from Rs 13 billion to Rs 15 billion and will finance some projects that will be mutually agreed upon between the two sides.
Another agreement is on cooperation on the feasibility study of the China-Nepal Power Grid interconnection where China will finance the new alignment of the Ratamate-Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transmission line.
Similarly, both sides have also signed a protocol on the safety and health conditions of haylage export from Nepal to China. Another agreement is about providing 98 per cent duty free treatment to imported goods in China.
Likewise, the Chinese side has handed over the certificate of Araniko highway maintenance project Phase III to Nepal.
Both sides have also approved the minutes of the seventh meeting on enhancing cooperation in the railway sector, which took place in January 2022 in a virtual mode.
Another agreement is about Covid vaccine assistance to Nepal. China will donate an additional 4 million doses of Sinovac to Nepal.
The last one is a protocol on sending a Chinese medical team to work in Nepal.
Wang, who is also the State Councilor, arrived in Kathmandu on Friday after completing his working visit to India where he held talks with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Government extends free ration scheme for poor until September
A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting cha...
IPL 2022: KKR beat CSK by six wickets in IPL opener
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top scorer for CSK with an unbe...
Russia-Ukraine War: Rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, 5 injured; Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
Russia signals military focus on eastern Ukraine, US Preside...
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27
Scheduled international passenger flights remained suspended...