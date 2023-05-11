Nepal ex-Home Minister held over refugee scam

Kathmandu, May 10
Former Home Minister and influential leader of Nepali Congress Bal Krishna Khand was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugee scam.
He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fake refugee racket under which Nepali nationals were sent to the United States by forging fake documents of them being Bhutanese refugees.
According to media reports, an audio tape was released in which Arzu Rana Deuba, wife of former PM Deuba, and Khand’s wife, Manju Khand, are accused of receiving millions of rupees from victims of this scam.
