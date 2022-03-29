Nepal issues 1st climbing permit for Mt. Everest

Kathmandu, March 29
Nepal's Department of Tourism announced that it has issued the first climbing permit for Mt. Everest for this spring season.
A nine-member team comprising US, Australian and Canadian climbers received the permit on Sunday for climbing the 8848.86-metre-high mountain, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying on Monday.
April to May is the main season to summit the Himalayan mountains inside Nepal, in particular Everest. IANS
