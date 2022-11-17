 Nepal may have hung parliament; political stability unlikely after general elections: Analysts : The Tribune India

Nepal may have hung parliament; political stability unlikely after general elections: Analysts

There is less enthusiasm in people regarding the election this time, said Rajesh Ahiraj, a political analyst closely watching the Madhes politics in Nepal

Nepal may have hung parliament; political stability unlikely after general elections: Analysts

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Kathmandu, November 17

Ahead of Nepal’s parliamentary and provincial assembly elections, political analysts here are predicting a hung parliament and a government that is unlikely to provide much-needed political stability in the Himalayan nation, sandwiched between India and China.

There are two major political alliances fighting it out for the November 20 general elections - the Nepali Congress-led democratic and leftist alliance and the CPN-UML-led leftist and pro-Hindu-pro-monarchy alliance.

The Nepali Congress-led ruling alliance includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and Madhes-based Loktantrik Samajwadi Party while the CPN-UML-led alliance includes pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party.

Political observers closely watching the November 20 elections have predicted that the ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will become victorious in the parliamentary elections with the Nepali Congress emerging as the single largest party.

K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML (the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) will emerge as the second largest party though the alliance he is leading is unlikely to get a major share in the new Parliament, they argue.

Several new political parties and many independent candidates are in the fray this time, posing a tough challenge to some of the heavyweights from established political parties that have failed to deliver.

“As things start moving now, one of the two pre-poll alliances is likely to emerge as the largest group after the election. However, the government to be formed by these groups is unlikely to provide the political stability that Nepal badly needs,” senior journalist and political analyst Dhruba Adhikay said.

There is less enthusiasm in people regarding the election this time, said Rajesh Ahiraj, a political analyst closely watching the Madhes politics in Nepal.

“Intellectuals opine that the elections may produce a strong government but it will make the country weaker,” he pointed out.

“The much-needed peace and political stability are far away even after the election.” Madhes-based political parties such as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) led by Upendra Yadav and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party led by Mahantha Thakur both are unlikely to gain much in the upcoming election, he said.

“Among the two key Madhesi parties, comparatively speaking, the JSP will be in a better position after the election,” he said.

“The majority of the voters are familiar with the character of their leaders and the weaknesses of political parties, through different social media sites. Thus, the election result will be very much unexpected this time,” he pointed out.

No party is likely to get a majority in the election and it will take them a long time to form a new government and even after the formation of the government through negotiations, stability is far away, he added.

On the new government’s foreign policy priorities, Adhikay said: “So far as foreign policy is concerned, Nepal’s political geography requires the incoming government to continue to have a balanced relationship with both of our immediate neighbours (India and China)”.

“Chances of major changes in existing policy priorities are minimal,” he said.

However, Daman Nath Dhungana, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, feels that Nepal’s relations with the neighbouring countries will largely depend upon how the new government will be formed and who will lead it.

“If the present ruling alliance continues, it will have certain priorities regarding the foreign policy and if the UML-led alliance emerges victorious it will have other priorities,” he argued, adding “some time back, the UML-led government was working towards establishing a Xi Jinping school in Nepal.” “The Nepali Congress and the Maoists are united just for power, though they have different ideologies. Neither the foreign policy nor the economic policy of the two parties match. Therefore, I fear that the new government will not be able to pursue a foreign policy that is suitable for Nepal.” “In the past, our relations with India were more important, and in a way, India had the monopoly to have leverage over Nepal affairs, but now the monopoly has ended with world power China becoming active in regional affairs,” Dhungana said.

“The US, a superpower, has also come into the scenario and in this situation, we should have a balanced and effective foreign policy,” he said.

“Though India and China both are equally important to us, India is much closer to Nepal due to cultural and religious proximity and economic integrity,” he said.

Nepal needs to attract more foreign investment by using economic diplomacy to make the country prosperous, he added.

Voting for the twin elections in the Himalayan country will take place in a single phase.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the country.

Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportionate method.

The Nepali Congress became the second-largest party in the 2017 general elections with 63 seats and the Maoist Centre emerged as the third-largest party with 53 seats, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The CPN-UML was the largest party in the previous election with 94 seats. The party split in 2021.

#China #Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

4
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

5
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

6
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

7
Trending

‘Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga…’: Disgruntled Uttarakhand woman calls off marriage over ‘cheap’ wedding attire from groom’s side

8
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9
Punjab

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

10
World

Poland and NATO say missile landing that killed two wasn't Russian attack

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Aaftab Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conf...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’

Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't agree with Rahul's remarks, says Uddhav Thackeray


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi appears before Anti-Corruption Branch in poll ticket bribery case

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors