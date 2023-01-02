Nepal PM opens airport built with China's help

Kathmandu, January 1

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday inaugurated a regional international airport built with the Chinese assistance in country’s western tourist hub of Pokhara.

The PRIA, a flagship project of Nepal-China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, was constructed with Chinese loan assistance.

The government had signed a USD 215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the new airport in the lake city. The international flights are expected to take off after the second week of February.

“As the country’s third international airport, the airport has started operating in Pokhara from today,” he said. “With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established.” The Prime Minister also requested the Chinese government to facilitate the opening of border crossings with China and to assist in the construction of railway services and other projects.

“I became the Prime Minister after being elected from Gandaki Province, the people here have given me the opportunity to serve as the Prime Minister for a third time, I want to thank them for this,” he said.

Chinese Embassy said that the airport is built as per Chinese standards, which reflects the high quality of Chinese engineering. — PTI