Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to seek vote of confidence on March 20

PTI

Kathmandu, March 15

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will hold a vote of confidence in Parliament on March 20 after the culmination of the vice-presidential election on Friday, officials said on Wednesday.

The second round of vote of confidence comes after Nepal’s second largest party in Parliament — CPN-UML — in February decided to withdraw its support to the Prachanda-led government in the wake of a renewed political equation in the run-up to the presidential election, dealing a jolt to the two-month-old ruling coalition.

The major reason for the breakup of the alliance between Prachanda and former prime minister K P Sharma Oli was because the Maoist leader decided to support senior Nepali Congress candidate Ram Chandra Paudel for the President’s post.