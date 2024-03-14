Nepal PM wins trust vote in Parl for third time

PTI

Kathmandu, March 13

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday secured a vote of confidence in Parliament, as the Himalayan country struggled to maintain political stability.

Prachanda, 69, a former guerilla leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — the third largest party

in the House of Representatives — got 157 votes in the 275-member lower house. He needed 138 votes to win the trust vote, his third since December 2022.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nepal