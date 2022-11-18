Nepal poll panel invites CEC Rajiv Kumar as int’l observer

New Delhi, November 17
Nepal’s poll panel has invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar as an international observer for the forthcoming elections in the Himalayan country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said today.
Elections are scheduled in Nepal on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.
Hung parliament likely
- Political stability unlikely, in nation sandwiched between India and China
- Ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will become victorious
- KP Sharma Oli-led alliance will emerge as the second largest party PTI
CEC Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guest in Nepal from November 18 to 22, the poll panel said.
The EC also has a programme where other poll management bodies are invited to experience India’s Lok Sabha and assembly polls.
