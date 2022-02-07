Nepal President recalls contribution of ‘genius’

Kathmandu, February 6
President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday recalled the contribution of “genius” Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro.
“I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs,” Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language.
“I offer my heartfelt tribute to genius Lata Mangeshkar with extraordinary talent,” she added.
Dubbed as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Mangeshkar has lent her voice to many songs in Nepali films, including blockbuster ‘Maitighar’ which features yesteryear bollywood actress Mala Sinha in the lead role with Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani. Tributes also poured in for the singing icon from Nepali citizens on various social media platforms. —
