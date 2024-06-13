Nepal retrieves tonnes of rubbish from Mt Everest

Kathmandu: Nepalese soldiers have retrieved four bodies and a skeleton from Mount Everest and the neighbouring peaks of Lhotse and Nuptse during a cleaning drive. According to the army, the recruiter also collected 11 tonnes of rubbish since April. At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world and has also gained the sad notoriety of being the world’s highest rubbish dump. IANS

Dogs, owners enjoy amenities together at LA club

Los Angeles: Dogs are living it up at DOG PPL, a private members’ park for canines in the Los Angeles beach enclave of Santa Monica, where dogs and their owners socialise and enjoy high-end amenities in what has been dubbed “Soho House for dogs.” For a USD 120 per month membership fee, dogs get access to a clean and luxurious place to hang out and are watched by minders called “rufferees,” who step in if any of the dogs get too excited. Reuters

WETLAND ON FIRE: Smoke from a fire rises into the air in the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, in Corumba, Brazil. Reuters

