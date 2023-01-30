Nepal seeks 90 MW power supply from Bihar

ANI

Kathmandu: The Nepal Electricity Authority has reportedly urged the Bihar government to supply an additional 90 Mega Watt (MW) of power. This is to deal with the power deficit that the country is currently going through. This is excluding the 90 MW that Nepal has currently been importing from India. ani

Panic in Australia as radioactive capsule lost

Perth: Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said on Saturday. It is believed to have fallen off the back of the truck on a 1,400-km journey from the Rio Tinto mine to the Perth suburb of Malaga. ap

Houses of minorities demolished in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Authorities in Rawalpindi have demolished houses of minority community, a Hindu and a Christian family. As per the sources, at least five houses were demolished in the Cantonment area of Rawalpindi on January 27 that belonged to a Hindu family, a Christian family and the Shias.