Nepal seeks 90 MW power supply from Bihar

Kathmandu: The Nepal Electricity Authority has reportedly urged the Bihar government to supply an additional 90 Mega Watt (MW) of power. This is to deal with the power deficit that the country is currently going through. This is excluding the 90 MW that Nepal has currently been importing from India. ani
Panic in Australia as radioactive capsule lost
Perth: Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said on Saturday. It is believed to have fallen off the back of the truck on a 1,400-km journey from the Rio Tinto mine to the Perth suburb of Malaga. ap
Houses of minorities demolished in Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi: Authorities in Rawalpindi have demolished houses of minority community, a Hindu and a Christian family. As per the sources, at least five houses were demolished in the Cantonment area of Rawalpindi on January 27 that belonged to a Hindu family, a Christian family and the Shias.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...