 Nepal set for national and provincial elections on Sunday : The Tribune India

Nepal set for national and provincial elections on Sunday

Polling will start at 7 am local time and close at 5 pm

Nepal set for national and provincial elections on Sunday

A general view of Nepal's Parliament. Reuters file



PTI

Kathmandu, November 19

Nepal will hold national and provincial elections on Sunday which the Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition is expected to win but unlikely to provide much-needed political stability in the country sandwiched between India and China.

More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the Himalayan nation. The polling will start at 7 am local time and close at 5 pm.

Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

All preparations and security arrangements have been completed.

Political observers closely watching the elections have predicted a hung parliament and a government that is unlikely to provide the required political stability in Nepal.

Political instability has been a recurrent feature of Nepal’s Parliament since the end of the decade-long Maoist insurgency, and no prime minister has served a full term after the civil war ended in 2006.

The frequent changes and fighting among parties have been blamed for a slow economy.

There are two major political alliances fighting it out for the November 20 general elections - the Nepali Congress-led democratic and leftist alliance and the CPN-UML-led leftist and pro-Hindu-pro-monarchy alliance.

The Nepali Congress-led ruling alliance includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and Madhes-based Loktantrik Samajwadi Party while the CPN-UML-led alliance includes pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party.

Deuba, a five-time prime minister, has formed an electoral alliance with former Maoist guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda against Oli.

The next government will face challenges of keeping a stable political administration, reviving the tourism industry and balancing ties with neighbours—China and India.

Over 22,000 polling centres have been set up for the November 20 elections in which 5,907 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission of Nepal has mobilised 276,000 staff for conducting the election in all 77 districts. Some 300,000 security personnel have been deployed to facilitate peaceful polling.

On Friday, Nepal Army chief Gen. Prabhu Ram Sharma held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya on security matters related to the elections.

Security has been stepped up in all 77 districts across the country with air-patrolling around polling stations and closing of international borders for 72 hours.

All the election-related campaigns concluded on Thursday midnight, after which the silent period started for the next 48 hours.

The Indo-Nepal border has been sealed for 72 hours before the polling day to prevent any untoward incidents.

The election commission has also banned the sale, consumption and transportation of alcohol for 48 hours before polling and throughout the polling day.

Out of a total of 2,412 candidates contesting the election for federal Parliament, 867 are independents.

Among the major political parties, the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist–Leninist (CPN-UML) has fielded 141 candidates while the Nepali Congress and CPN-Maoist Centre have fielded 91 and 46 candidates respectively.

The Nepali Congress led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has in its election manifesto promised to maintain good governance, accountability, transparency and financial discipline if it wins the election.

The party has also assured to generate 1.25 million jobs for the youths in the next five years and provide skill development training and career-oriented education to generate more employment opportunities and to encourage people to self-employment.

The party aims to resolve border issues through dialogue and diplomatic efforts while giving high priority to neighbours in foreign policy.

The coalition government is needed for another five years for maintaining political stability, argues the party.

Nobody will die of hunger and job and earnings will be ensured for all, if our party wins the election, claims the CPN-UML, led by former premier KP Sharma Oli, in its manifesto.

The party aims to give priority to domestic products and encourage “make in Nepal.”

While pursuing free and balanced international relations, the party aims to develop friendly relations with the international community by giving priority to relations with neighbours.

It also promises to get back the three territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura from India if it comes to power.

The CNP (Maoist Centre) gives top priority to good governance, transparency, checking corruption and digitising government offices in its manifesto.

“We will maintain cordial friendly and close relations with both the neighbours (China and India) keeping in view the geopolitical situation and will not take part in any type of multilateral or bilateral military groupings,” says the party.

Sustainable economic growth, quality education and health, and poverty minimisation are the major agenda for pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

Under its political agenda, the party campaigns for a directly elected executive Prime Minister, reinstating ceremonial monarchy and revival of the Hindu state along with religious freedom.

“We accept friendship with all but never accept any type of foreign interference,” says the party in its manifesto.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

3
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

4
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

6
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

7
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

8
Patiala

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

9
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala