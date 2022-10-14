Nepalese PM Deuba sacks 4 ministers

PTI

Kathmandu, October 13

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday sacked four ministers representing the Janata Samajwadi Party, which left the ruling coalition last week after joining hands with the CPN-UML for the upcoming polls.

Those relieved from the ministerial position are Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Shrestha, Minister for Forest and Environment Pradeep Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure Mohammad Istiyak Rai and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mrigendra Kumar Singh.

Nepal is set to conduct polls for federal Parliament and provincial assemblies on November 20.