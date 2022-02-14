Nepal’s Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana faces impeachment motion

PTI

Kathmandu, February 13

Nepal’s ruling coalition lawmakers on Sunday filed an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JB Rana over allegations of corruption.

Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Rajnath Pandey said the impeachment was registered at 11 am.

Rana, who had assumed the post of Chief Justice on January 2, 2019, has been suspended from his post following the registration of impeachment motion against him at the House of Representatives.

A total of 98 lawmakers from ruling alliance have signed the proposal to impeach the Chief Justice.

There is a provision for automatic suspension of the Chief Justice with the registration of the impeachment motion. Gurung said the impeachment was registered against the top judge because the court was not functioning properly and there were charges of corruption against the CJ. —