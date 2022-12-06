Nepal's ruling alliance wins 90 seats, all set to form govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

The top leaders of Nepal’s five-party ruling coalition on Monday met at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s official residence here to review the general elections and discuss the formation of a new government.

Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (Unified Socialist) chair Madhav Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha vice-chairperson Durga Paudel were among those who attended the meeting.

The five-party coalition has won 90 House of Representatives (HoR) seats out of 165 under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders said that the results have pointed at the need for moving ahead forging mutual understanding and cooperation. “It is necessary to continue the present coalition to face the challenges before the country,” said the statement.

The pro-India Nepali Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 57 seats votes under FPTP. Its allies CPN (Maoist Centre) has won 18 seats, CPN (Unified Socialist) 10, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) 4 and Rastriya Janamorcha one.

The opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML) has bagged 44 seats, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) have won seven seats each. The Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party have won 4 and 3 seats respectively, said Nepal Election Commission.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Janamat Party have won one seat each and independents have won five seats.

The vote count is still on for the 110 proportional representation seats and though the opposition CPN (UML) has bagged the highest number of votes, the combined votes of the five-party alliance are much more.

Under the proportionate voting system, the CPN-UML has received 29.91 lakh votes. The Nepali Congress has got 26.66 lakh votes and its allies CPN-MC 11.63 lakh, RSP 11.24 lakh votes.