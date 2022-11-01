 Netanyahu eyes comeback in Israel election galvanised by far-right bloc : The Tribune India

Netanyahu eyes comeback in Israel election galvanised by far-right bloc

Election officials said turnout was 47.5% by 4 p.m, the highest at this stage in 23 years

Netanyahu eyes comeback in Israel election galvanised by far-right bloc

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pool/Reuters/file



Jerusalem, November 1

Israelis voted for the fifth time in under four years on Tuesday, with former premier Benjamin Netanyahu bidding for a comeback in a race likely to turn on the showing of a far-right party that has grown from fringe group to potential kingmaker.

After years of deadlock, voter exasperation with political parties has been growing but surging support for the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism bloc has galvanized the campaign for both supporters and opponents of the group's firebrand co-leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Election officials said turnout was 47.5% by 4 p.m, the highest at this stage in 23 years. It remains unclear how this early robust voter participation will impact results.

Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.

"It's him or nothing," a voter who gave his name as Tomer told Reuters outside a polling station in the coastal city of Bat Yam, where copies of Netanyahu's new autobiography were on sale.

However, the final opinion polls from last week showed the right still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, opening the prospect of prolonged coalition wrangling and new elections.

"There's a feeling of despair at all these elections," said Hagit Cohen, a 46-year-old social worker from Tel Aviv who said she was voting for outgoing centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Security on the streets and surging prices have topped the list of voter concerns in a campaign triggered by defections from the unlikely ruling coalition of right-wing, centrist and Arab parties formed after the last election.

The campaign, which opened weeks after a brief conflict with the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza in August, has also unrolled against a backdrop of increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.

"We need security in this country," said Meir Banai, a 23-year-old Ben-Gvir voter from Bat Yam.

"FINISH THE DAY WITH A SMILE"

However the conflict has had little direct impact on the campaign, which has been overshadowed by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel's political system since he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in 2019.

Casting his ballot in Jerusalem, Netanyahu, after warning supporters about potentially high turnout for his opponents, said: "I told you I was a little bit worried but God willing...we will finish the day with a smile." Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich have eaten into Likud's traditional hawkish base and the once-marginal Religious Zionism is now set to be the third-largest party in parliament.

Ben-Gvir - a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists - has moderated some earlier positions, but the prospect of his joining a coalition risks alarming Washington.

"If Ben-Gvir gets in it will be a disaster," said Jaffa resident Amin Kurdi.

After casting his vote in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, Ben-Gvir boarded a helicopter from the southern city of Sderot to coastal Netanya, where he said Defence Minister Benny Gantz was campaigning hard in central Israel.

"We're flying to Netanya now to say it's either a government with Gantz or a full-on right-wing government".

Lapid has campaigned on diplomatic advances with countries including Turkey and Lebanon as well as on a strong performance by the Israeli economy recovering from the pandemic.

Flanked by supporters outside a Tel Aviv polling centre, Lapid said: "This election is between the future and the past". Reuters

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Lifestyle

Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

5
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

6
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

7
Punjab

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

8
Nation

Steel Man of India Jamshed Irani passes away at 86

9
Haryana

Karnal: Paddy scamsters use scooter, car numbers

10
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

Officials briefed PM about rescue operations at site where 1...

Morbi tragedy : SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into bridge collapse on November 14

Morbi tragedy : SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into bridge collapse on November 14

Plea alleges the accident depicted negligence and utter fail...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

Gangsters reportedly hid in vacant house, arrested after exc...

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Advocate, 9 judicial officers to be administered oath on Wed...

Jaishankar for better connectivity among SCO nations

Jaishankar for better connectivity among SCO nations

'Our total trade with SCO Members is only $141 billion, whic...


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital to do away with practice of hiring marshals and bouncers

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Congress demands ECI to probe ‘illicit smuggling’ of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row