Netanyahu goes under the knife for hernia, recovering

PTI

Jerusalem, April 1

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery for a hernia on Sunday, at a time when discontent is growing against his government amid a bloody conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu, 74, was put under full anaesthesia during the operation at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem leaving close confidante, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in charge for several hours as acting premier. Doctors and Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that the surgery had been a success and “he is awake and recovering.”

