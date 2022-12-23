Netanyahu govt all set for swearing-in by Jan 2

PTI

Jerusalem, December 22

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has been able to form the next government that would “work for the good of all Israeli citizens”, minutes before the midnight deadline.

Netanyahu, 73, informed President Isaac Herzog late on Wednesday paving the way for the swearing-in no later than January 2, or even earlier. In November, President Herzog officially invited Netanyahu to form the new government. He has won the backing of 64 Members of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Netanyahu.