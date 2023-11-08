Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire calls, but open to pauses in Gaza fighting

Washington, November 7

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid or allow the exit of hostages held by Hamas militants.

But the Israeli leader reiterated his country's rejection of a ceasefire without the release of all people being held captive in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu made the comments in a US television interview during which he was asked who should govern Gaza after fighting is over.

“I think Israel will for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have that security responsibility,” Netanyahu told ABC News.

Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden had discussed the potential for “tactical pauses" in their latest phone call, the White House said on Monday.

On Tuesday, White House spokesman John Kirby noted Netanyahu's comments to ABC on the possible pauses, telling MSNBC in an interview: “We’re going to keep talking to him about this and, as appropriate, we'll see what we can do to help put them in place.”

Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Hamas after the militant group carried out a deadly gun rampage in southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 people and taking 240 others hostage. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 10,000 in Gaza, according to the enclave's health authorities.— PTI

No resolution to stop Israel-Hamas war

The United Nations Security Council on Monday failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war. “There is no agreement at this point,” Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said, but also admitted that here have been discussions about humanitarian pauses

‘Troops battling in heart of gaza City’

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were pushing deep into Gaza City. "For the first time in decades, IDF is fighting in the heart of Gaza City," Major General Yaron Finkelman, commanding officer of the Southern Command of the Israeli Defence Forces said

Jewish man dies after clash at rally

A Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation amid pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died. Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma a day after the altercation on Sunday

